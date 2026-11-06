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The Pain and Lessons Of the Kirby Mansion Demolition — With a Houston Landmark Reduced to Rubble, Preservationists Try to Regroup
By Alison Medley,8 days ago
The Kirby Mansion now looks like the aftermath of a violent collision — a wreckage of red brick, pale plaster and splintered timber beneath a brilliant blue Houston sky. The mansion’s entrails lie heaped behind the broad front steps. Honey-brown boards jut from the rubble at broken angles. Fragments of masonry spill onto the brick walkway. The pale balustrades still flank the staircase, which rises toward a house that is no longer there. Around it, verdant shrubs and overhanging branches frame the devastation.
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