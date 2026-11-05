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The BioPharm Brief: Ivonescimab Priority Review in China, Stargardt Gene Therapy Moves Toward Phase 3, and Longer Dosing Intervals for an IBD Bispecific
6 days ago
China’s NMPA grants priority review to Akeso’s PD-1/VEGF bispecific ivonescimab with chemotherapy for first-line biliary tract cancer, VeonGen Therapeutics aligns with FDA on a phase 3 design for its dual-AAV Stargardt gene therapy VG801, and Caldera Therapeutics’ IL-23p19×TL1A bispecific CLD-423 shows a half-life of more than 40 days in a phase 1a trial.