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Santa Clara Voters Overwhelmingly Back Measure C for Public Works Contracts
By rhaugh2154,3 days ago
Santa Clara voters are overwhelmingly supporting Measure C, a City Charter amendment that modernizes public works contracting and allows greater flexibility in awarding construction contracts. With 12,057 votes counted, Measure C is winning with 76.2 percent, or 9,188 votes. Only 23.8 percent, or 2,869 voters, have voted no. Measure C...