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How to See Which Apps Are Draining Background Data and Battery on iPhone and Android
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,7 days ago
Is your phone dead by mid-afternoon, or did your mobile bill jump for no reason? Some app is probably working behind your back. Both iPhone and Android can show you exactly which apps use battery and data in the background, and both let you rein them in. If a brand-new app is the suspect, first view your app download history on iPhone and Android to see what you installed recently.