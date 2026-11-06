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Daily's Premium Meats Opens St. Joseph Plant Expansion
By Dave Fusaro,9 days ago
The $100 million investment adds 111,000 sq. ft. and 100 new jobs to the bacon processing plant. Daily's Premium Meats, a joint venture of Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods, today (Nov. 5) announced the opening of its expanded bacon processing facility in St. Joseph, Mo. The $100 million investment adds 111,000 sq. ft. and 100 new jobs immediately, with 50 more expected when it’s fully operational.