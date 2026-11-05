undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Roslyn's Trattoria Diane Reopens With French Menu, New Name Up for Debate
By Juliana Vance,6 days ago
After closing in August for a refresh, the longtime Roslyn restaurant at 21 Bryant Ave. has reopened this month with a French-inspired menu, a new executive chef and a redesigned dining room — though the restaurant's exact new name depends on who you ask. Owners Diane and John Durkin say they are overseeing the kitchen personally, working alongside new executive chef Ryan Macuska on a menu built around Dover sole, rabbit confit and chanterelle mushroom puffs.
1