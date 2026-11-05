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Episode 389: London, ONT, CA – 9/12/2005 (YouTube Version)
3 days ago
After years of spanning the US entertaining crowds in nearly all 50 states, it was finally time for Pearl Jam to venture north and do a full run of Canada in 2005. The tour began all the way on the west coast in Vancouver and ended in St. John’s on the other coast. These shows took the band to places that rarely get to hold acts of their stature such as Thunder Bay, Kitchener and Halifax. This show in London was smack dab in the middle of the tour at a time where the band was enjoying their surroundings and clicking on all cylinders on stage.