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Silent Night Holiday Disco at Irvine Spectrum Center
By 670 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618,7 days ago
Dance into the holiday season at Irvine Spectrum Center’s Silent Night Disco, a complimentary outdoor dance party where guests can choose from three headphone channels and groove to their favorite hits. Whether you’re in the mood for holiday classics or upbeat dance tracks, this lively, all-ages experience invites guests of all ages to grab a pair of headphones and dance like no one’s watching. Headphones are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early to join the fun!