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Malachi Toney Injury News Shakes Notre Dame-Miami Betting Odds
8 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Game Time Decisions. Questions Surround Malachi Tony’s Injury Timeline Ahead of Notre Dame-Miami. Questions were raised about how the news of Malachi Tony’s injury unfolded. Initial reports indicated that Tony had twisted his ankle in practice but intended to try to play because of the magnitude of the game. Roughly two hours later, the outlook changed to surgery and a possible return by the playoffs.