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Miami-Notre Dame Line Moves After Malachi Toney Injury
8 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Game Time Decisions. Miami Line Moves as Malachi Tony’s Absence Raises Questions. The line for Miami against Notre Dame climbed as high as 8.5 at Hard Rock Bet in Florida before settling at 7.5. With Notre Dame traditionally drawing plenty of public money, the line could return to 8 or 8.5 closer to kickoff. Anyone considering Miami may not need to rush, as the movement appears to be heading toward Notre Dame.