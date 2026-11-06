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NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks
By Logan Ulrich,8 days ago
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk recently filed for reinstatement and plans to report to the team on Friday. When asked about Aiyuk, HC Kyle Shanahan said he’s moved on from the receiver, and nothing has changed on his end: “I have no expectations. I’ve moved on with that mentally. Talked two months ago about that and it hasn’t changed with me.” (Cam Inman)