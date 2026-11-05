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WI Sees First Measles Death
By Morgan McCarthy,7 days ago
A months-long measles outbreak in Wisconsin has now taken a life. The state Department of Health Services says the virus killed an infant in Southwest Wisconsin–the first death of its kind in the state since 1990. The coroner lists measles as the immediate cause of death. D-H-S says it won’t release additional information to protect the family’s privacy. As of Tuesday, there were 431 measles cases in 13 counties, with eight people hospitalized.