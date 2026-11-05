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Gov. Elect Crowley Speaks After Election
By Morgan McCarthy,7 days ago
Governor-elect David Crowley spoke for the first time about the election results and his agenda. On Wednesday, he said his focus upon taking office will be lowering the cost of living. The Democrat also said he is already planning on speaking with legislators about the agenda in the coming days as he establishes his transition team. Crowley will officially take office after he’s sworn in on January 4th, 2027.