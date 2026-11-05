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Poll Workers Praised Post Election
By Morgan McCarthy,3 days ago
Democrats are taking control of the Wisconsin Legislature for the first time in 16 years following Tuesday’s election. The party flipped key seats across the state, securing an 18-to-15 majority in the state Senate. Democrats also picked up at least five seats in the Assembly to lock in a legislative majority starting next year. Key victories in suburban Milwaukee and Racine County fueled the major political shift.