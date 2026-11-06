undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chicago State Women's Basketball Dominates Mississippi Valley State 83-62 in Home Opener
8 days ago
CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago State University women's basketball team delivered a commanding performance in its home opener Thursday evening, defeating Mississippi Valley State 83-62 at the Emil and Patricia A. Jones Convocation Center. The Cougars improved to 1-1 on the season behind a strong offensive showing, balanced scoring and relentless defensive pressure.