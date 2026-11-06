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Karyn Parsons Reveals Hilary Banks Was Almost Cut From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air!
By Tami Reed,8 days ago
Can you imagine The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air without the fabulous Hilary Banks? Because I certainly can’t! From her designer outfits and perfectly styled hair to her hilarious one-liners and unapologetic confidence, Hilary was THAT girl! And decades later, she’s still inspiring a whole new generation of women who appreciate a little glamour, ambition, and fabulousness!