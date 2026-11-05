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Snow Mold, Grubs, or Just Matted Leaves? How to Tell What’s Hurting Your New York Lawn This Fall
By Ava Monroe,6 days ago
Skunks can smell a meal of beetle larvae hiding under your grass, and they will happily tear up a lawn overnight to reach it. That torn-up turf is only one clue in a classic fall puzzle. Brown patches, soggy spots, and pale grass can look almost identical from your kitchen window. Yet each one points to a very different cause.
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