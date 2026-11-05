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The Fall Habit That Leaves Maryland Hydrangeas Green but Flowerless Next Summer
By Liam Prescott,7 days ago
Next summer’s flowers are already sitting inside the stems of some shrubs by late summer. Tiny, tucked away, and easy to snip off with one confident cut. I learned the hard way that a neat fall yard can cost you a whole season of color. My plant came back lush, leafy, and stubbornly bare. I blamed the winter, then the deer, then the soil.
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