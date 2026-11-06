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Noblesville now accepting applications for Neighborhood Match & Tree Planting grants
By Obituaries,9 days ago
Applications for the City of Noblesville’s Neighborhood Match Grant and Tree Planting Grant are open, providing funding for neighborhood improvements and to expand Noblesville’s tree canopy. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 4, 2027, and grants will be awarded in February. The Neighborhood Match Grant, launched in 2025,...