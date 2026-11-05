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The Michigan November Routine That Covers Christmas Cactus In Blooms By The Holidays
By Pauline Butterfield,7 days ago
Streetlight glow through a window can quietly cancel a holiday flower show. I learned that the hard way, staring at a plant that sat stubbornly green all December. Here’s what gets me. This tropical charmer comes from misty Brazilian mountain forests, where it grows on tree branches instead of in soil. It reads the calendar through two clues, and neither one is fertilizer.