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Eagles' QB Joe Milton Talks Preparation Ahead of 1st NFL Start vs. Giants Amid Jalen Hurts Injury
By Timothy Rapp,8 days ago
"You never know what can happen in NFL. That's kind of how I took it. Yes, I was on the practice squad, and I was just preparing for any moment that presents itself," he told reporters. "Still, when I was at Dallas on the practice squad, I was just pretty much going through the plays, going through the week like I was a starter or like I was playing, and just being ready. And that's what the NFL is about: Just being ready when your name is called and just preparing for those moments. And I've been preparing and still preparing for the week."