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Dak Prescott Praises Cowboys' Mental Health Resources on Anniversary of Marshawn Kneeland's Death
By Timothy Rapp,8 days ago
"I think the team—I know the Cowboys, [team mental health clinician Dr. Heather Twedell], they've done a great job of putting something together, Huddle94, and allowing us to create conversations," Prescott told reporters. "[They allow us] to get together in smaller groups that talk about life and talk about things that are stressors to us that may have—if it was something that we had then, it may have helped Marshawn. It may have been something that would have been a resource for him to prevent what happened. So I'm just trying to honor him by creating those conversations, and by creating that group."