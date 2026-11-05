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Dak Prescott Reacts to George Pickens Trade Rumors Amid Cowboys Struggles Ahead of NFL Deadline
By Zach Bachar,7 days ago
"People say a lot of things I don't believe, so I'm not listening to that one, either," Prescott said Thursday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "George is a great teammate. And I say that in the sense of, he's gonna do whatever is asked, he's gonna do whatever is called. If it's to go block, if it's to just go run a guy off, he's gonna do that. He believes in just doing the right thing, and the ball will come his way at times. And so, that's not on George."