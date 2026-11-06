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Kebe congratulates Elliott in Treasurer’s race, thanks supporters for bringing “attention to an overlooked office”
By Obituaries,9 days ago
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Democratic candidate for Indiana Treasurer of State Coumba Kebe conceded to incumbent Daniel Elliott and released the following statement. A few moments ago, I called Daniel Elliott to congratulate him on his victory, and I wished him well as he continues to serve as our State Treasurer. I asked him to promise that he will put partisan politics aside and put Hoosiers first. Because this campaign was never about me. It was always about you.
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