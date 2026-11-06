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Exclusive-AI backlash could threaten Anthropic IPO timing, potential investors say
By Echo Wang, Krystal HuMilana Vinn,8 days ago
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Potential investors in Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO are raising doubts about whether the artificial intelligence startup can proceed with its planned roadshow next week in time for a November listing, four people familiar with investor discussions said. Investors are pushing for a more...