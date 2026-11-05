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The Download: On Election Day in Lawrence, political corruption, low voter turnout, and uncontested races converge
By CommonWealth Beacon staff,4 days ago
PUBLIC RECORDS: Massachusetts voters on Tuesday gave overwhelming approval to a ballot measure subjecting the House, Senate, and governor’s office to the state’s public records law. There’s just one catch: In the remaining eight weeks between the election and the start of the next lawmaking term, Democrats who control the Legislature might erase what voters decided in a landslide. Chris Lisinski has more.