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GolfN welcomes G/Fore as retail partner, making the brand’s premium footwear, apparel available for GolfN rewards redemption
7 days ago
MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA — GolfN, the innovative golf rewards platform and digital caddie app that pays golfers to play, proudly announces that luxury lifestyle brand and golf footwear innovator G/FORE is the newest retail partner that can be found in the growing rewards-redemption Pro Shop found on GolfN’s highly rated mobile app.