undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 Review: Best on-the-go Charging Solution?
By Mike Viray,7 days ago
There was a time in tech when portable power banks were often large and not really pocket-friendly, although back then a lot of smartphone users had no choice but to lug them around in backpacks and such just to get a bit of extra juice during plane trips, busy days, and such. Nowadays though a lot of them are slimmer and lighter, as seen with Xiaomi’s Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W (that’s quite a mouthful). That bring however, is this super-slim power bank worth it?