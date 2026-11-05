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‘From impossible to inevitable’ — Dems celebrate wins in formerly conservative El Paso County
By Sean Beedle Colorado Times Recorder,6 days ago
This piece first appeared Nov. 4 in the Colorado Times Recorder. El Paso County Democrats celebrated unprecedented victories Tuesday night — flipping Republican seats at the federal, state, and county levels amidst what political commentators are describing as a blue tsunami during the midterm elections. “Here’s what we deserve...
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