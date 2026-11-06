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Midwest Fishing: Outdoor observations
By Bob Jensen,9 days ago
Yogi Berra is a baseball Hall of Famer who played for the New York Yankees. Mr. Berra is mostly known for his baseball skills, but his "Yogism's" are also part of his legacy. A "Yogism" is something that he said that sounds silly at first, but makes sense if you think about it for a bit. One of his most popular "Yogism's" is "You can observe a lot just by watching." Following are some observations related to fishing and the outdoors.