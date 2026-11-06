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El Dorado Hills man arrested on sexual assault, kidnapping charges
By Folsom Times Staff,7 days ago
A 40-year-old El Dorado Hills man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving victims under the age of 18, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect faces numerous felony charges, including forcible rape, kidnapping, stalking and offenses involving minors. Troy Cooke,...