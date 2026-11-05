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Experience the Unveiling of Three Works by Women Artists to be On Display at the Muskegon Museum of Art
3 days ago
MUSKEGON, MI — Join the Muskegon Museum of Art on Wednesday, November 18 from 5:30 – 8 PM to experience the unveiling of three works of art acquired by The Bennett Collection at EXPO Chicago, soon to be on display at the museum. The three pieces include Song from Blackberry Patch by Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson, Agility to Surrender by D. Lammie-Hanson, and The Creation of Eve by Annie Brito Hodgin.