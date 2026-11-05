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Appellate court lets UMB Bank walk away from foreclosure action
By Regielyn Santiago,4 days ago
A national bank pulled the plug on its own New York foreclosure case, and an appellate court backed the move. On November 4, 2026, the Appellate Division, Second Department, affirmed a trial court order allowing UMB Bank, National Association, to voluntarily drop its mortgage foreclosure action against a limited liability company and two individual borrowers tied to a property in Nassau County.