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Mykonos Grill exits Rockville
By Restaurant Guide,8 days ago
Mykonos Grill closed its doors in Rockville this week, ending a 28-year run on Congressional Lane just off the Pike. Owner Angelo Mitsotakis had originally planned to keep the restaurant in business through Dec. 31st, but he changed his mind after longtime customers from Rockville started migrating to his newer location at Cabin John Village. “As soon as they heard we were closing in Rockville, people stopped going there and started coming to Potomac,” says Mitsotakis, who also closed his fast-casual eatery Gyroland in 2025. For now he’s focused on the 17-month-old restaurant in Potomac, where some of the popular dishes from Rockville will be joining the menu.