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Yemeni coffee spot for Rockville
By Restaurant Guide,8 days ago
Haraz Coffee House, a Michigan-based chain specializing in Yemeni-style drinks and sweets, is heading to Rockville’s Federal Plaza. It’s taking over the long-empty space that once belonged to the Chinese restaurant Seven Seas, which closed in 2018 after 31 years. Haraz, which has grown to more than 60 locations since it launched in 2021, is named for a village in Yemen where its beans are sourced. Along with a long list of coffees, the menu also includes matcha drinks, fruit refreshers, Adeni (spiced milk) tea and halal pastries. Haraz is the second Middle Eastern coffee chain to expand to our area this year, following the recent debut of Saudi-style Shotted at Westfield Montgomery mall.