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Häagen-Dazs is scooping again at the mall
By Restaurant Guide,8 days ago
If you enjoy sweetening your holiday shopping with a scoop or two of ice cream, we’re happy to report that Häagen-Dazs has reopened at Westfield Montgomery mall. The franchised shop is under new ownership after closing last summer — and although it was supposed to have been renovated, it looks pretty much the same. However, make sure you don’t send your teens there alone after 3 p.m.: This fall, the mall started requiring minors to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after school.