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Perry Forensic fraud unit talks to Wood Commission about local fraud crimes
By Brett Dunlap,9 days ago
PARKERSBURG- There are a number of fraud crimes affecting people in Wood County, according to a former Wood County Sheriff. Representatives of Perry Forensic appeared before the Wood County Commission Thursday to talk about the types of fraud encountered by local residents and to recognize International Fraud Awareness Week Nov. 14-21.
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