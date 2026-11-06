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Second Waterford data center proposal announced at Washington County Commissioner meeting
By Sophie Wheeler,9 days ago
MARIETTA - Washington County Commissioners read a letter from Continuum Partners on a proposal for a second data center in Waterford from Todd Esse, adjacent to Project Riverbend. Commissioners also approved a contract through Team Care Health Insurance for a reduction in employee and taxpayer cost and software to streamline Washington County record requests.
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