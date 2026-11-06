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Opportunity zones established in West Virginia, including Wood County
By From Staff Reports,9 days ago
CHARLESTON - Opportunity zones are being established across the state, including in Wood County. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday the U.S. Department of the Treasury has certified 52 census tracts across 32 West Virginia counties as Opportunity Zones, providing new federal tax incentives to attract private investment, support business expansion, create jobs, and revitalize communities throughout the Mountain State.