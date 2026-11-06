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Sirtautaite's 24 Points Lead Fordham Over St. Thomas Aquinas
8 days ago
BRONX, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball defeated St. Thomas Aquinas by a score of 70-62 on Thursday night. Fordham engineered a comeback after a red-hot start by the Spartans. Three Rams scored in double figures, led by Ugne Sirtautaite, who also picked up a double-double. With the win, Fordham improves to 2-0 on the season. The game counted as an exhibition for St. Thomas Aquinas, who remain at 0-0.