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BI, Sino Biopharmaceutical in $7.4-Bn for ADCs, T-Cell Engagers
6 days ago
Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) and Sino Biopharmaceutical, a Hong Kong-based bio/pharmaceutical company and its subsidiaries (collectively, SBP Group), have formed a multi-program option and license agreement for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and T-cell engagers technologies for treating cancer, in a deal worth up to $7.4 billion ($385 million upfront and up to $7 billion in option-exercise and milestone payments).