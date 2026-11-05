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Protacs & Molecular Glue Degraders: Market Contenders or Not?
4 days ago
New drug classes–proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs) and molecular glue degraders–are potentially a new source of product innovation for small-molecule drugs in their ability to reach previously “undruggable” drug targets. There have been several large deals among the bio/pharma majors and smaller innovator companies, with one drug candidate recently gaining FDA approval. What is the market potential and both the promise and limitations of these drug classes? DCAT Value Chain Insights revisits an interview with Matthew Arnold, Principal Analyst and Content Strategist, Insira (the former Life Sciences & Healthcare business of Clarivate), who provided the latest insights.