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Women's Basketball Open 2026-27 Season in Texas at TWU Invitational
6 days ago
The Keiser Seahawks women's basketball team is set to open its 2026-27 season on the road this weekend in Texas. The Seahawks will compete in the Texas Wesleyan University Invitational in Fort Worth, facing Mid-America Christian University on Friday evening before taking on host Texas Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon. Keiser then travels to Dallas on Sunday to face the University of North Texas at Dallas.