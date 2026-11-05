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Women’s Volleyball Ready To Close Out The Home Portion Of Conference Schedule
7 days ago
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The Merrimack College women's volleyball team will host a pair of Metro opponents this Friday and Saturday as they wrap up their last couple home games of the 2026 season. On Friday it will be the Warriors hosting the Gaels of Iona at 6 pm from The Sakowich Center. And on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm, the Warriors will face off with the Manhattan Jaspers. You can catch both games airing live on ESPN+.