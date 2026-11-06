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Wild Horse Nine
9 days ago
Let me start by saying I would watch John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell do pretty much anything for two hours, so I was biased in favor of this movie before it even started. In “Wild Horse Nine,” they play Chris (Malkovich) and Lee (Rockwell), veteran CIA agents in Chile in 1973. They’re based in Santiago, but pretty soon they’re off to Rapa Nui (Easter Island) to check out the giant stone heads, known as Moai. Before they leave, they meet two young women in the airport, and to Lee’s dismay, Chris gives away not only that they’re with the agency, but their mission is to destabilize the country.