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Diane “Gigi” Johns
2 days ago
Diane Carol Johns, age 87, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2026. She was born in St Louis, Mo on November 9, 1938 to the late James W. Berg and Mable Lillian Lewis Berg. She lived 20 years in Florida and married Edward Johns in 1982 and moved to Michigan where she lived for 42 years. She worked as a bank teller, but mostly she enjoyed working in a collectibles shop. She served as president of her condominium board for many years and made lifelong friends in her community. Later, she moved to Chattanooga, TN and lived with her daughter and son-in-law for her remaining years.