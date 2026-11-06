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Macomber appointed as senior vice president, commercial banking officer at Rockland Trust
9 days ago
Salem, NH According to Rockland Trust, Chris Macomber has been appointed as senior vice president, commercial banking officer. Macomber will develop and strengthen commercial real estate relationships, providing customized banking, credit, and treasury management solutions to help businesses grow throughout southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. “Chris brings extensive...