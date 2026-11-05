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Vicki Jo Beaver Bennett
2 days ago
Vicki Jo Beaver Bennett, 70, of Trenton, GA, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 2, 2026 at her residence. Vicki was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was saved at the age of 17 while attending an ACE Christian School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Her teacher, Annette Williams, led her to Christ. She graduated from Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. There she began working in the Deaf Ministry and met David Bennett. They were married on July 24, 1977. She graduated from TTC in June, 1978. In July 1979, along with David, she joined ABWE and served God for 25 years as a missionary to Brazil. In 2004, they joined Silent Word Ministries and have been serving the Lord with SWM for 22 years more.