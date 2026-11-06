undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Meet Sheridan High School Band’s new photographer
By Obituaries,9 days ago
A freshman at Sheridan High School is taking pictures of the marching band, even though he has no experience with that kind of photography. Waylon Hoffman is a freshman at Sheridan High School who participates in concert band, playing the French horn. Despite not receiving any lessons on using a camera, he takes pictures for the marching band. The idea of being the honorary photographer was given to him by Morgan Ciambella. The band needed pictures, and Hoffman was the only one not in the marching band. At first, his photography skills weren’t the greatest, but he’s slowly figuring out how to shoot good photos.
1