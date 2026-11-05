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These are the 13 most common Aussie meals served in Melbourne – ranked
By Alice Ellis,5 days ago
We often think of meat pies and chops as classic Aussie meals – but what if we analysed the menus of pubs around Melbourne? What would they show us about the meals that typify contemporary Australian cuisine right now? Time Out has done just that, crunching the data from 150 pubs and clubs around Melbourne to rank the most commonly served dishes, as part of our Price of a Parma 2026 project. Here they are…